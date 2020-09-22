Tesla unveils Model S Plaid: 520+ miles, 200 mph, and 0-60mph in less than 2s

Tesla unveiled today its Model S Plaid, the new highest performance version of its flagship sedan.

The electric car is going to have over 520 miles of range, 200 mph top speed, and 0 to 60 mph acceleration in less than two seconds.

As it was highly expected, CEO Elon Musk’s “one more thing” at the Tesla Battery Day was the Model S Plaid.

The Model S Plaid first came to light last year when Tesla started testing early prototypes on a few racetracks around the world.

Now ,Tesla has fully unveiled the vehicle — or at least the specs of the Model S Plaid — and opened orders.

The automaker lists the following features on its website:

Quickest 0-60 mph and quarter-mile acceleration of any production car ever

Acceleration from 0-60 mph: <2.0 s

Quarter mile: <9.0 s

Tri Motor All-Wheel Drive

In a quick video, Tesla briefly revealed the latest Model S Plaid prototype design:

This new prototype appears to be significantly toned down versus the prototype unveiled last week and looks closer to the current Model S.

However, the version of the vehicle on Tesla’s website doesn’t feature all the same modifications:

Speaking of the website, Tesla is now taking orders for the vehicle, and it unveiled the price.

It starts at $139,990 before options:

Musk said that Tesla brought the Model S Plaid prototype to the Laguna Seca racetrack last weekend, and they achieved a 1:30 lap time.

Last year, Tesla completed a lap in 1:36.55 with the prototype Model S Plaid.

Earlier this month, Lucid beat the time with the prototype of its own top performance version of its electric sedan with a 1:33 time.

Tesla is now taking back the lead.

However, Musk confirmed today that the Model S Plaid has been delayed to “late 2021.”

Originally, Tesla announced that it would bring the vehicle to market in 2020.

