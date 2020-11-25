Tesla increases prices on next EU batch of Model S and Model X —sparking refresh rumors

Tesla has increased prices significantly for the next European batch of Model S and Model X vehicles.

It is sparking rumors of a refresh.

Tesla owners across Europe are reporting that the automaker updated its online configurator with an important price increase across the board.

Model 3 is seeing a smaller price increase between €500 to €1,000, but Model S and Model X are seeing much larger price increases.

Prices vary in different markets, but the price of both vehicles is roughly €5,000 ($6,000 USD) more expensive after the update.

In Germany, the Model S now starts about €82,000 or the equivalent of $98,000 USD:

This price increase follows significant price drops for those vehicle programs in the US.

Model S is now about $30,000 more expensive in Germany than in the US. The former includes taxes in the price, but taxes in Germany are going to go down to 19% in 2021 — technically making the increase even more significant.

The increase in Europe is for the next batch of Model S and Model X vehicles that Tesla plans to produce, and they won’t be delivered until March 2021.

In the US, prices are staying at the same all-time low, but Tesla is listing a three- to five-week lead time on new orders.

Electrek’s Take

This is bringing back rumors of a refresh for the Model S and Model X programs.

With the Model S Plaid coming late next year with the new structural battery pack design, Tesla is believed to have a wider update to accommodate to a completely different platform.

We previously reported on Tesla’s secret project “Palladium,”‘ which involves some of those updates.

Recently, we mentioned that we are hearing rumbles of an interior refresh of the Model S/X in early 2021.

An interior refresh that was supposed to come last year but has been delayed could finally be coming.

What do you think? Let u know in the comment section below.

