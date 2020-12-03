Quick Charge Podcast: December 3, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla loophole for direct sales in Michigan is getting shut with impressive political backstabbing
- Tesla (TSLA) could sell 20 million electric cars per year, says out-of-touch Goldman Sachs
- Tesla and powerful German union prepare for a fight over Gigafactory Berlin workforce
- GRIDSERVE’s solar electric DC fast charging Forecourt world exclusive
- Extreme E delivers electric off-road racing cars to its teams — making me jealous
- Daimler announces $85 billion investment, mostly toward accelerating electrification
- BMW confirms higher-performance John Cooper Works electric Mini
- EGEB: Ford, HP, Amazon, others call for govt climate action
- The US would save billions if local solar powered just 25% of homes
- New clue reveals Aprilla may be preparing to debut an electric scooter
