New clue reveals Aprilla may be preparing to debut an electric scooter

A new trademark for the eSR1 shows that Aprilla is likely developing an electric scooter, which would be the first electric vehicle under the brand’s name.

It wouldn’t be the first for its parent company, though.

Piaggio, which owns the Italian motorcycle manufacturer Aprilla, already debuted the Vespa Elettrica in 2018.

Now, it looks like the Vespa Elettrica may be getting an electric cousin known as the Aprilla eSR1.

That’s the trademark that was recently discovered in the European Union Intellectual Property Office by Motorcycle.com.

The trademark filing also included a stylized version of the badge, which just so happens to match the SR font used by Aprilla.

You can see it below, compared to the badge for last year’s Aprilla SR-GP Replica scooter.

Another wrinkle in the mystery is that Aprilla didn’t actually file the trademark itself. Instead, it was filed by Italian law firm Jacobacci & Partners S.P.A.

While that might seem puzzling at first, it turns out that the law firm, which is listed as filing on the behalf of the trademark’s owner, just happens to represent Aprilla. Bingo!

What would an Aprilla eSR1 entail?

As Motorcycle.com pointed out, Piaggio is known to double dip by sharing its scooter tech around with its different brands.

That means that the eventual Aprilla eSR1 could very well share significant portions of its powertrain with the Vespa Elettrica — or even simply repackage the electric Vespa into an Aprilla body.

Vespa Elettrica

The Vespa Elettrica features similar performance to a typical 50cc scooter. It sports a brushless DC motor rated for 2 kW (2.7 hp) continuous and 4 kW (5.4 hp) of peak power, with a torque rating of over 200 Nm (148 ft-lbs).

While the Elettrica originally sported a top speed of 45 km/h (28 mph), the speed was eventually bumped to 70 km/h (44 mph).

The lithium battery pack in the Vespa Elettrica offers a range of 100 km (62 mi) and can be recharged in four hours. It should also last for 1,000 charge cycles, which the company says will translate to around 50,000-70,000 km (31,000-43,000 mi) of real-world riding or around 10 years for most riders.

The battery can’t be removed for charging, and instead, the scooter features a coiled charge cord built into the under-seat compartment.

Will an eventual Aprilla eSR1 electric scooter feature similar tech (assuming it ever gets produced)? We’ll just have to wait and see.

