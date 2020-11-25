Quick Charge Podcast: November 25, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla launches new microsite to boost hiring for its battery cell division: Tera is the new Giga
- Tesla is going to build a new factory to produce Supercharger V3 in China
- Tesla recalls 437 Model Y SUVs over loose bolt in steering control
- Tesla recalls over 9,000 Model X SUVs over small pieces that can detach while driving
- Tesla’s first full battery cell factory will produce up to 250 GWh — roughly the current world capacity
- Nissan is looking to build electric Titan with the help of a little-known electric pickup startup
- VW ID.4 electric SUV gets official EPA range: 250 miles
- EGEB: American Petroleum Institute will fight Biden to frack
- Aventon Level electric bike review: Take my money! (and it’s not even that much)
