VW ID.4 electric SUV gets official EPA range: 250 miles

The VW ID.4 electric SUV has received its official EPA-rated range, and it delivered on the expected 250 miles of range on a single charge.

It is not impressive in terms of efficiency, but VW might be playing safe.

In September, VW launched the ID.4 electric SUV.

The vehicle is important since it’s the first of the German automaker’s next-generation electric vehicles built with its new MEB platform to be sold globally, including in the North American market.

At $40,000 before incentives in the US, it is expected to sell extremely well if it delivers on its promised performance, and we got the first evidence of that today.

The EPA has released the official rated range of the first two versions of the VW ID.4 and it delivers on the expected 250 miles of range:

The range is achieved on a an 82 kWh battery back with 77 kWh of usable energy.

According to the EPA, the VW ID.4 needs 350 Wh to travel 1 mile on average — a bit more than the Ford Mustang Mach-E, an electric SUV of comparable size that recently got its own EPA rating.

It’s far from the level of efficiency that Tesla is achieving if compared with the Model Y:

However, automakers approach EPA ratings differently, and while they need to achieve the rated range in a specific cycle test, they can also ask to lower the advertised range in order to play it safe.

Therefore, there’s a chance that VW ID.4 performs better in real-world driving depending on the type of driving and the conditions.

We should be able to have more details in the coming months after we can get behind the wheel of the electric SUV.

VW is expected to start deliveries of the “First Edition” model in the coming weeks.

This version is sold out, but the German automaker was only planning a few thousand units for the US market.

The $39,995 ID.4 Pro is coming in larger volumes early 2021 with the same powertrain and EPA rating. A dual motor all-wheel-drive version is also going to follow next year.

