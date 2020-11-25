Tesla recalls over 9,000 Model X SUVs over small pieces that can detach while driving

Tesla has issued a new recall with NHTSA for 9,000 Model X SUVs built in 2015 and 2016 over pieces of the body that can detach while driving due to a lack of primer.

The company is not aware of any accidents caused by the defect.

The problem is with two cosmetic pieces on the roof of the Model X:

The Model X is equipped with a cosmetic applique at the front of the roof just behind the windshield, known as the front applique, as well as an applique at the center of the roof in between the upper falcon door roof glass, known as the spine applique. Both appliques are adhered to the vehicle using urethane. If the applique-to-urethane interface lacks primer, then, over time, the adhesion may weaken, causing the applique to separate from the vehicle.

While the pieces are cosmetic in nature, the fear is that they could separate when driving and become hazards for other vehicles.

They became aware of the issue after the pieces when missing on a Model X and they started an investigation.

Here’s the chronology of the recall:

On September 21, 2020, Field Quality was made aware of a field event involving a 2016 Model X with missing applique. Field Quality initiated an investigation into the root cause and frequency of the condition.

On October 28, 2020, after conducting parts recovery, service bay reviews, and engineering fleet analysis, Tesla tentatively concluded that the failed components did not have sufficient primer at the urethane-to-applique interface when produced by the supplier. Field Quality then commenced a review of production records and supplier process information for evidence of primer application to understand the possible scope. Field quality reviewed the findings with the executive team.

On November 10, 2020, Tesla determined that a safety-related defect exists for the affected population.

It’s a recall due to the safety hazard the pieces can cause if they detach while driving, but Tesla also notes that they may cause noise inside the cabin.

Tesla believes that as many as 9,136 Model X SUVs built between September 17, 2015, and July 31, 2016, could be affected.

Owners will be contacted and will have to bring their vehicles in for service.

Here’s the full recall notice submitted with NHTSA:

Tesla service technicians will conduct a test to make sure that the applique pieces were installed properly, and if not, they will fix them.

