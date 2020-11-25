Tesla launches new microsite to boost hiring for its battery cell division: Tera is the new Giga

Tesla has launched a new microsite to boost its hiring for its fledging battery cell division, which is growing both in the US and in Germany, where the automaker is building its first full-scale factory.

It comes with a new tagline: “Tera is the new Giga.”

When Tesla unveiled its own battery cell, the Tesla 4680, and explained its plan to produce its own battery cells at its “Battery Day” earlier this year, CEO Elon Musk made it clear that the company wasn’t quite there yet.

The automaker still needs to improve some processes that it invented for the production of its new tabless battery cell design and update the new machinery that it developed to reach mass production.

The CEO invited people to reach out with suggestions and also apply if they are interested to work on the difficult challenges involved in improving battery costs and production volume.

Now Tesla is launching a new landing page for people to directly apply to the battery cell team:

Tesla writes about the goal of its new cell team on the landing page:

“To achieve the transition to sustainable energy, we must produce more affordable EVs and energy storage, while building factories faster and with far less investment. The key to this is terawatt-scale battery production and far more affordable battery cells.”

The automaker needs to hire 5 separate teams with the new cell organization:

“At Tesla, we build cars and factories from the ground up. Now we do the same for batteries. Join us to solve the next generation of cell engineering, manufacturing, materials, equipment, and operations challenges ahead—all in one vertically-integrated team.”

Tesla enables people to submit their CVs with examples of “exceptional work” straight from the page.

Currently, the main hiring effort is in Fremont, where Tesla operates its pilot factory, but Tesla is also making machinery for cell production in Canada and Germany.

Furthermore, we recently reported on how Tesla started hiring for its battery cell factory at Gigafactory Berlin.

