Tesla recalls 437 Model Y SUVs over loose bolt in steering control

Tesla has issued a new recall on 437 Model Y SUVs over a potentially loose bolt that could result in the upper control arm separating from the steering knuckle.

It happened on three Model Ys to date, but Tesla is not aware of any crash as a result of the defect.

Tesla describes the issue a safety recall report to NHTSA:

The bolts connecting the front upper control arm and steering knuckle may not have been torqued to specification. If not properly secured, the upper control arm can unseat from the steering knuckle, resulting in excessive negative or positive camber and adverse impact to steering.

The excessive wheel camber can affect the driver’s ability to control the vehicle and increase the risk of a crash, leading to the recall.

Tesla describes the chronology behind the recall:

On Sunday, November 1, 2020, the Field Quality team learned of two vehicle repairs (one on Sept. 21, 2020, and one on Oct. 16, 2020) where the upper control arm had separated from the steering knuckle. The repairs were reviewed by engineering and production teams and an investigation into root cause and scope was initiated, during which a third vehicle repair on October 18, 2020, was identified. None of the incidents resulted in injury or a crash. On Tuesday, November 10, 2020, this matter was reviewed with Tesla executives and Tesla determined that a safety-related defect exists.

The automaker determined that 437 Model Y vehicles potentially have the defect based on a “two-month

period in which manufacturing records cannot confirm that the front upper control arm was properly fastened to the steering knuckle” on those vehicles.

Earlier this month, Tesla made changes to its processes to remedy the situation:

Various changes were promptly made to the production line installation process to mitigate reoccurrence, torque angle limits were refined, and secondary inspections and audits were implemented.

Affected Model Y owners are being notified and the fix is as simple as adjusting the fastener to internal

specifications.

Here’s the full defect report from NHTSA:

This is the second recall that Tesla has issued today.

Earlier this morning, we reported on Tesla recalling over 9,000 Model X SUVs over small pieces that can detach while driving.

