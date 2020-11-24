Quick Charge Podcast: November 24, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Elon Musk talks new Tesla model to be designed in Europe: likely a small electric hatchback
- Tesla Semi electric truck to have up to 621 miles of range, says Elon Musk
- Tesla Model S roof seen flying off in dashcam video, Tesla blames third-party shop
- Porsche is on track to make over 20,000 Taycan electric cars this year
- GM gives ultimatum to Cadillac dealers who don’t want to sell electric cars
- Porsche drifts Taycan electric car to new world record of 42 km straight — not a typo
- EGEB: Arizona utilities’ electricity to be 100% carbon-free by 2050
- John Kerry is appointed ‘climate czar’ by President-elect Joe Biden
- Gates’ latest innovation helps bring belt drives to more off-road electric motorcycles
