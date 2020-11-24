Porsche is on track to make over 20,000 Taycan electric cars this year

Porsche announced that it is on track to make and deliver over 20,000 Taycan electric cars in 2020.

This is a good start for the electric car that had some challenges.

Taycan is Porsche’s first all-electric car.

We have been impressed by the performance sedan and called it “the best Porsche ever.”

Porsche saw strong demand and increased its production capacity to support the demand.

However, the timing of the launch has proved terrible for the automaker since the Taycan’s first full year of production happened to be dominated by a global pandemic.

Nonetheless, Porsche is now on pace to deliver 20,000 Taycans in 2020.

Porsche CEO Oliver Blume said in an interview with auto motor und sport:

“Despite the closure of dealerships and factories during the first corona wave, we will exceed our original target of 20,000 vehicles sold this year,”

This statement means that Porsche plans to deliver a lot of electric cars in the fourth quarter.

During the first half of 2020, Porsche had only delivered about 4,500 Taycan electric cars.

The German automaker more than doubled that number by the end of October.

Now, Porsche would need to deliver almost 10,000 Taycan electric cars during the last two months of the year.

The Chinese market is expected to help Porsche achieve this goal.

The market has already recovered from the downturn in the auto industry for the pandemic, and Porsche sells a cheaper RWD version of the Taycan in China.

Regardless of if Porsche can sell 20,000 Taycans in 2020, the vehicle is already a massive success for the automaker.

In August, the Taycan electric car already became Porsche’s best-selling car in Europe, destroying the sales of the Panamera, its closest gas-powered competitor in the German automaker’s lineup.

At some point, Porsche talked about deploying a production capacity of up to 40,000 Taycans, which would make the electric car the most popular vehicle in the Porsche lineup.

