Tesla Model S roof seen flying off in dashcam video, Tesla blames third-party shop

For the second time in two months, the roof of a Tesla vehicle was caught on video flying off while driving.

But this time, it’s a Model S and Tesla puts the blame with a third-party repair shop.

Last month, we reported on an instance where the roof of a brand-new Tesla Model Y flew off as the owner was driving it home.

We saw a video of the Model Y driving without a roof after the fact, but we now get to see what it looks like when a roof flies off a Tesla vehicle live.

A Tesla Model S owner in China posted a video of the roof flying off the vehicle while doing some questionable driving with another vehicle.

Here’s the strange video taken from Weibo:

In the case of the Model Y, Tesla told owners that there was a small batch of Model Ys with a potential problem with the roof.

But when it comes to this vehicle in China, it appears to be a problem with a third-party shop that replaced the roof, though Tesla is still investigating.

Tesla commented through its support account on Weibo (translated with Google Translate):

We have contacted the owner of the car as soon as possible and are helping the owner solve the problem as soon as possible. After preliminary investigations, the vehicle had undergone roof glass replacement at a third-party authorized repair center. We are currently investigating the cause of the incident.

The automaker didn’t name the third-party repair shop that did the roof replacement. We don’t have their side of the story.

