Elon Musk’s Boring Company expands Las Vegas’ Tesla vehicles Loop system

Elon Musk’s Boring Company has taken the first step to expand the Loop system with Tesla vehicles throughout Las Vegas.

What was just one of many of Musk’s wild ideas just a few years ago is now becoming a reality.

Last year, Electrek reported on The Boring Company announcing a new proposed “Loop” system of tunnels for approval in Las Vegas.

The Boring Company Loop is an underground tunnel system in which autonomous Tesla vehicles travel at high speed to transport people.

The project was initiated by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), which operates the city’s massive convention center.

LVCVA ended up giving the Boring Company $50 million to build the system.

Earlier this year, they completed the excavation of both tunnels for the project, and now they are working on the electric transportation system and stations for the launch in just a few months.

Over the last few months, we have been hearing that The Boring Company was looking into expanding the Loop beyond the convention center and throughout the entire city.

Today, LVCVA boss Steve Hill confirmed that The Boring Company has taken the first step to expand the transportation system:

During the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s (LVCVA) Board of Directors meeting today, Steve Hill, LVCVA president and CEO, shared that Musk’s tunneling company recently submitted its special use permit application to the City of Las Vegas and intends to file a land use (design review) application in Clark County shortly, the first steps in the process to construct the system across Las Vegas.

Here’s the new map of the proposed expansion of The Boring Company Las Vegas Loop:

The Boring Company and Vegas Loop President Steve Davis commented on the application:

“We are very excited about the future of Loop transportation in Las Vegas and are grateful for the enthusiasm shown by Clark County, the City of Las Vegas, the LVCVA, the resorts, and attractions,”

The company is expected to move fast and has already applied to expand the system from the LVCVA to a few resorts, like Resorts World Las Vegas, a new casino resort to launch next year, and Encore At Wynn.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.