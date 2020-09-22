Quick Charge Podcast: September 22, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla announces over 200 V3 Superchargers coming to Los Angeles
- Tesla slashes the price of the Powerpack by 27% on Battery Day
- Elon Musk confirms Tesla ‘high volume’ battery cell production won’t start until 2022, will affect Cybertruck, Semi, and Roadster
- Michigan is closing the door behind Tesla on direct sale, leaving Rivian, Lucid, and more behind
- Taycan electric car is already Porsche’s best-selling model, destroys Panamera sales
- EGEB: Walmart announces net zero by 2040 — without offsets
- Norway funds world’s first full-scale carbon capture and storage project
- New EMoS WYLD is an electric cruiser motorcycle for those without a motorcycle license
