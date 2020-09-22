EGEB: Walmart announces net zero by 2040 — without offsets

Walmart will switch entirely to EVs by 2040 in order to reach its net zero target.

SUNTober launches virtually throughout October to educate the public about solar energy.

Maine gets five more community solar projects with PowerMarket and SunRaise.

Arcadia Power is committed to making clean energy work for the planet and your bank account — all without changing your utility company. Sign up to receive your $20 Amazon Gift Card.

Walmart’s net zero plan

Walmart has set a target of reaching net zero in its global operations by 2040. The retail giant has timed its announcement, released yesterday, to Climate Week NYC, as Walmart was its opening ceremony sponsor. Walmart says it will reach net zero by 2040 by taking the following steps:

Harvesting enough wind, solar, and other sources to power its facilities with 100% renewable energy by 2035

Switching to cooling equipment that uses low-impact refrigerants

Electrifying its vehicles, including long-haul trucks, by 2040

Protect, manage, or restore at least 50 million acres of land and 1 million square miles of ocean by 2030

Walmart’s aim is sourcing 100% of its electricity from green energy by 2035.

Further, as Adweek reports:

And because most of its environmental impact comes from its supply chain, the retailer said it is working with suppliers through its Project Gigaton initiative to avoid a gigaton of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. More than 2,300 suppliers have signed on since 2017 and they report 230 million metric tons of emissions have been prevented.

SUNTober

Nonprofit Solar United Neighbors, which starts solar co-ops, fights for pro-solar policies, and helps ensure regular people share in the benefits of rooftop solar, is virtually launching SUNtober throughout October, a month-long series of sessions about solar energy. Participants will have the opportunity to learn how to go solar from solar homeowners, speak with experts, and connect with fellow solar supporters from around the US.

From September 28 to October 4, hundreds of people across the US will virtually show off their solar homes and businesses in the National Solar Tour. From next Monday, solar owners and supporters will have a chance to connect and interact in a nationwide virtual solar experience. People can host a solar open house, host a local solar tour, showcase their electric vehicle, or showcase their solar school.

Further, Solar United Neighbors’ first National Solar Congress will run from October 5-31. It will include webinars, presentations, and ask-me-anythings. This includes what to know when going solar, powering an electric vehicle with solar energy, and how solar makes our energy system fairer. You can learn more here.

Register here for the National Solar Tour and the National Solar Congress.

Maine community solar

PowerMarket, an employee-owned community solar management services company, and SunRaise, a New England solar energy developer, owner, and operator, is bringing five new community solar projects to Maine.

PowerMarket and SunRaise are some of the first companies doing work in Maine, as community solar legislation only passed around a year ago. Residents and small businesses can subscribe to community solar if they are in the same utility territory.

Nick Baudouin, cofounder of PowerMarket, said:

The recent momentum behind community solar in Maine means saving residents money while ensuring a better future for communities throughout the state.

Central Maine Power customers can subscribe to these community solar projects. Participants will be guaranteed 10% savings on the community solar credits they receive every month.

Maine still has a lot of work to do in solar. It’s currently ranked 43rd in the US, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association, and has 93.14MW installed. However, it’s expected to jump to 1,128 MW and a ranking of 26th in the next five years.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.