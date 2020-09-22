Tesla announces over 200 V3 Superchargers coming to Los Angeles

Tesla has announced a significant expansion of its Supercharger network in the Los Angeles area with over 200 Supercharger V3 stalls coming to the important market.

Over the last few years, Tesla has made several grand promises about expanding the Supercharger network, but it has been falling short.

The delay appeared to be at least partly related to the deployment of the new generation of the Supercharger technology, Supercharger V3, which itself saw several delays.

Last year, Tesla finally launched the Supercharger V3 and picked up Supercharger installations around the world.

At the end of last year, Tesla had over 15,000 Superchargers installed at 1,716 locations around the world.

Today, Tesla has 1,971 Supercharger stations with 17,467 Superchargers, which means a new station almost every day this year so far.

Over the last few weeks, we have seen reports of Tesla placing new signs announcing many new stations in some of its biggest markets.

One of those signs showed up at Tesla’s urban Supercharger station in downtown Los Angeles announcing “200+ V3 charging stalls coming to the LA Metro in 2021”:

At this point, it’s unclear if Tesla is talking about deploying 200 Superchargers at Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority locations, also known as LA Metro, or in the greater LA Metropolitan area.

Los Angeles is one of, if not the biggest market for Tesla vehicles in the world.

Over 200 new Supercharger V3 stalls would more than double the charging capacity in the market.

While there are about 20 Supercharger stations in the metro area and more than 200 stalls already, most of them are Supercharger V2 stalls.

Supercharger V3 stations charge much faster and therefore, they will greatly improve the charging capacity in the region.

Los Angeles’ Supercharger network is often overloaded, especially in times of high travel, like holidays.

The new capacity should go a long way in helping correct the situation next year.

