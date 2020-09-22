Tesla slashes the price of the Powerpack by 27% on Battery Day

Tesla has greatly reduced the price of its Powerpack battery system today ahead of its Battery Day event.

Powerpack hasn’t been talked about much lately.

It has been relegated to the background since Tesla introduced the bigger Megapack for utility-scale projects.

However, Tesla is still making the product and it is still being used for many commercial-scale projects, like Electrify America’s charging stations.

Now we’ve learned that Tesla is slashing the price of the Powerpack.

Earlier this year, Electrek reported that Tesla revealed the price of the battery system through its new commercial solar configurator.

At the time, the Powerpack was being sold for $172,000 before incentives and including a commercial inverter.

Now a tipster pointed out to Electrek that Tesla has updated the pricing today, reducing the Powerpack to $125,000:

It brings the cost of the system down to $539 per kWh, but that’s including the expensive commercial inverter.

The price per kWh goes down significantly when adding more Powerpacks to the same inverter system.

That’s also without incentives.

Tesla’s price guide for commercial solar is only available in California, where they have strong incentives for energy storage for self-generation.

According to Tesla’s configurator, a Powerpack can be added to a 40 kW solar system for just $26,000 after incentives.

The price change happens as Tesla is about to announce new batteries at its Battery Day event later today.

Electrek’s Take

While the timing is interesting, it could be completely coincidental, but I guess we will know in just a few hours.

It is a significant price drop before incentives, but the system was already expensive to start with.

The price difference might also be on the inverter side and not the battery side.

Either way, it is worth noting, especially considering the crazy incentives in California. If I was a business owner in California, I would certainly consider this solution.

