Taycan electric car is already Porsche’s best-selling model, destroys Panamera sales

The Taycan electric car has already become Porsche’s best-selling car in Europe, destroying the sales of the Panamera, its closest gas-powered competitor.

In terms of specs and design, the Porsche hit the mark with the Taycan, but the high price has raised questions about the vehicle’s potential success.

Porsche only started delivering the Taycan less than a year ago, and after ramping up production, the sales volumes are starting to be significant for a $100,000 performance vehicle.

In North America, sales are a bit slower, but in Europe, the Taycan is starting to do well.

Last month, the Taycan became Porsche’s best-selling vehicle in Europe, outselling the Porsche 911 with 1,183 units:

One remarkable fact of August’s new car regs in 🇪🇺 is the position of #PorscheTaycan. It was Porsche’s bestselling product counting for almost 1/4 of total volume. #Taycan was 5th bestselling car in E-segment, 15th bestselling electric car. Source: JATO #carindustryanalysis pic.twitter.com/AQAkdISCp9 — Car Industry Analysis (@lovecarindustry) September 22, 2020

To be fair, the Cayenne is Porsche’s best-selling vehicle if you combine the SUV’s sales with the Cayenne coupe version.

However, that’s not the most interesting comparison.

In Porsche’s own lineup, the Panamera is the closest competitor to the Taycan, competing in the same category.

As you can see in the graph, Panamera sales are down 71% in Europe last month:

It’s also fair to note that overall sales of the other models are down partly due to the current economic situation.

Prior to starting deliveries, Porsche was planning for the production of more than 20,000 Taycans.

If it does ramp up to that level, it would be one of its best-selling vehicles globally.

Electrek’s Take

This is a good look for electric cars.

We have been saying it for a while: If you want to buy a Porsche right now, the Taycan is your best option.

With the Panamera being the closest form factor in the lineup, it makes sense that it is cannibalizing Porsche sales of the sedan. But it is also likely bringing new buyers to the brand.

Porsche is also expected to soon launch an electric Macan, and sales of the gas-powered version of the SUV are currently down 62%. That’s partly because of the pandemic, but I am sure some are also waiting for the electric version.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.