This striking new electric motorbike is known as the EMoS WYLD from the Australian company Electric Mobility Solutions. Designed with traditional cruiser bike geometry, the WYLD looks anything but traditional.

EMoS WYLD electric cruiser announced

At first glance, the EMoS WYLD seems to be the answer to the question, “What would happen if you designed an electric cruiser motorcycle without ever seeing a gas cruiser motorcycle before?”

Sure, all of the key cruiser design elements are there. You’ve got the platform footrests instead of traditional pegs, the laidback seating position, the comfy saddle with deep bucket, and even a set of ape hanger handlebars.

But the frame takes on a totally new design, thanks to the design freedom afforded by no longer needing to build a bike around an engine.

Plus, as Drivespark points out, the WYLD is appropriately spec’d to allow non-motorcycle license holders to get their ride on as well.

That’s because despite the high performance look of the bike, it’s actually closer to moped performance levels.

The top speed of just 50 km/h (31 mph) keeps it legal with just a car driver’s license, and the three different models with power levels ranging from 1.5 kW to 3 kW means that the bike isn’t likely to get away from anyone — at least not too quickly.

As the motor power increases from 1.5 kW to 2 kW to 3 kW in each of the three models, the battery capacity also increases from 720 Wh 1.2 kWh to 1.8 kWh, respectively.

The WYLD’s 60V battery pack is also removable via the side of the bike, as seen in the video below.

If the gigantic 18-inch tires didn’t give a smooth enough ride already, the telescopic front suspension fork and dual rear coilover shocks should get the job done.

And the 82 kg (181 lb) electric motorbike comes with a full complement of road-worthy features including turn signals, horn, and LCD display.

While the WYLD isn’t fast (or even particularly wild), it sure seems affordable. The bike starts at just $2,999 AUD (US$2,200).

But since you’ve got to be in Australia to get your hands on one, I’ll stick to an American electric moped for now.

