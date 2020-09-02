Quick Charge Podcast: September 2, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla receives full support from German government in Elon Musk’s visit w/ economy minister
- Watch Tesla Autopilot help avoid a truck out-of-control
- Tesla loses ‘World’s Biggest Battery’ crown, but it might reclaim it quick
- Lucid Air beats Tesla Model S with insane 9.9-second quarter-mile
- With Tesla Semi and eCascadia coming, US electric truck sales are going to increase to over 54,000 by 2025
- EGEB: Solar-window tech makes a leap forward with better clarity
- England increases its plastic bag levy. Why can’t the US do this?
- ‘Long Way Up’ trailer gives new look at 13,000-mile electric Harley and Rivian trip
- Shimano unveils new higher torque electric bike motor with less ‘lurch’
