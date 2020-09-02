Lucid Air beats Tesla Model S with insane 9.9-second quarter-mile

Lucid Motors has released a new video of its Air electric sedan beating the Tesla Model S on a quarter-mile run with an insanely impressive 9.9-second time.

Lucid Motors is preparing to launch its highly anticipated Air electric sedan next week.

The electric car has been in the works for years, and it is getting a lot of hype lately, thanks to the third-party test results of the EPA range test putting the luxury sedan’s range at 517 miles on a single charge.

The automaker has been gradually releasing information, like the previously mentioned range, but also some impressive charging capacity and battery pack architecture.

In another release leading up to the unveiling, Lucid now confirms that the first version of the Air, the Lucid Air Dream Edition, is able to complete the quarter-mile in 9.9 seconds.

They shared a video of the Air production prototype beating the Tesla Model S Performance:

Lucid wrote in the release:

With up to 1,080 horsepower available in a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive package, the Lucid Air Dream Edition has achieved quarter-mile times as low as 9.9 seconds on a consistent basis, making it the world’s quickest production sedan. This performance is wrapped in an uncompromisingly luxurious package, offering room for five passengers with class-leading interior and storage space.

Along with the announcement, Lucid has unveiled some of the technology enabling that.

Among the most impressive parts of Lucid’s powertrain, there are the drive unit and inverter that can deliver 650 hp in a very small package:

Lucid’s line of powerful, compact, and ultra-efficient motors are combined with an integrated transmission and differential, as well as our high voltage, silicon-carbide MOSFET inverter, to create a state-of-the-art electric drive unit. Each unit packs over 650hp and can spin to 20,000RPM, yet weighs only 163lb (74kg) and is small enough to fit inside a standard airplane carry-on bag.

Lucid shared two images of the drive unit and inverter:

They also shared an image of their “Wonderbox,” which is their bi-directional 19 kW charger:

Finally, here’s an image of the Lucid Air’s battery pack, which was designed by leveraging years of development on Lucid Motors’ Formula E battery pack:

The Lucid Air production version is going to be unveiled in full on September 9.

Electrek’s Take

I saw a preview of the vehicle earlier this week and unfortunately, I cannot discuss it beyond what was released today until the actual unveiling, but I can tell you that I was quite impressed.

Lucid has some really compact and powerfull EV technology.

You should pay particular attention to the drive unit. Those kind of specs in that kind of package is several times better than the next-best technology on the market right now.

