Tesla receives full support from German government in Elon Musk’s visit w/ economy minister

Tesla is set to get “every assistance” from the German government, according to a comment from the economy minister in a meeting with Elon Musk.

As we previously reported, Musk is in Germany this week to review Tesla’s vaccine printer venture with CureVac and Gigafactory Berlin.

Yesterday, he visited CureVac. Today, he had a meeting with Peter Altmaier, German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy.

Altmaier told Musk that Tesla is going to have “every assistance” it needs for Gigafactory Berlin (via Bloomberg):

“We are very proud of your car plant in Brandenburg and we wish you good luck with that. You’ll have every assistance you need.”

Tesla has ran into some issues with building Gigafactory Berlin.

Locals had concerns about Tesla deforesting thousands of trees to build the factory and the impact on the local wildlife.

Today, some protesters were still at the factory site in case Musk stopped by.

They also have concerns about water usage, and Tesla has run into issues getting its plans approved, which is where government support would come in.

The automaker is aiming to start production in July 2021. In order to make that happen, Tesla is going to have to complete the construction of its main buildings at the site fast.

Last month, CEO Elon Musk said that Tesla is using pre-fab methods to accelerate construction of Gigafactory Berlin.

Recent drone videos show that Tesla is nearing completion on some of the first buildings.

Tesla plans to first build the Model Y at Gigafactory Berlin to supply European demand for the electric SUV.

Musk has been hyping some body improvements with Model Y vehicles produced at the factory.

