Quick Charge Podcast: August 11, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla pushes to upgrade Destination Chargers with Gen 3 Wall Connectors, enables paid charging
- Tesla still dominates electric car sales in China, over 11,000 deliveries in July
- Tesla is involved in the development of a smartwatch, but why?
- Rivian releases progress update with look at electric pickup prototypes, production, and more
- Lucid Air electric car is going to have insane EPA range of over 500 miles
- EGEB: Why Baltimore’s latest gas explosion is sad but unsurprising
- Where key swing state Pennsylvania stands on energy
- Rad Power Bikes RadWagon 4 is the affordable everyman’s cargo e-bike we need right now
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.