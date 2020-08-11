Tesla still dominates electric car sales in China, over 11,000 deliveries in July

Tesla still dominates electric car sales in China, according to new data, and sales are also stabilizing.

In China this morning, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) held a press conference in Beijing to update the public on the status of the automotive industry’s recovery.

Overall, it is good news for the market, which managed to recover from the global pandemic much quicker than the rest of the world.

In short, July car production and sales were up from last year – therefore back to growth, but year-to-date is still down roughly 5%:

“In July, the production and sales of automobiles were 2.201 million and 2.112 million, a decrease of 5.3% and 8.2% from the previous month, and an increase of 21.9% and 16.4% from the same period last year. From January to July, the production and sales of automobiles were 12.314 million and 12.365 million, a year-on-year decrease of 11.8% and 12.7%, respectively. The decline was 5 and 4.2 percentage points lower than that in the first six months.”

Similar results for electric vehicles, which China refers to as “new energy vehicles”.

“In July, the production and sales of new energy vehicles were 100,000 and 98,000 respectively, down 2.4% and 5.5% month-on-month, and up 15.6% and 19.3% year-on-year. “

Tesla is still leading sales in the market with the made-in-China Model 3 reaching a production of 12,571 vehicles and sales of 11,014 vehicles during the month of July.

That’s more than the next 3 best-selling all-electric vehicles in the country combined during the same period.

Electrek’s Take

What I like from this is that sales also seem to have stabilized.

Tesla always has a big jump in deliveries at the end of a quarter and a slump during the first month of a quarter.

New factories, like Gigafactory Shanghai, were supposed to help with that by stabilizing the supply of new cars and shortening the transit times.

We didn’t see that last quarter with Tesla’s Chinese numbers falling from over 10,000 Model 3 deliveries in March to 3,600 deliveries in April.

July numbers fell from a high of over 14,000 deliveries in June, but it’s a much smaller drop than before with deliveries stabilizing over 10,000 deliveries per month in the market.

This is going to be very helpful to Tesla in the future.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.