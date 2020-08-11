Tesla pushes to upgrade Destination Chargers with Gen 3 Wall Connectors, enables paid charging

Tesla is making a push to have Destination Charging station owners upgrade to its Gen 3 Wall Connector as it releases more features and now enables paid charging.

The automaker operates two different charging networks. While Tesla’s Supercharger network is made of DC fast-charging stations for long-distance driving, the Destination Charging network consists of level 2 chargers, more specifically the ‘Tesla Wall Connector’, mostly installed at restaurants and hotels to charge once Tesla owners arrive at their destination, hence the name.

In the past, Tesla has often paid for the deployment of these charging stations.

We obtained Tesla’s agreement with property owners and found out that the company even covers the installation of charging stations for other EVs than its own.

In exchange, the property owners cover the cost of charging for EV owners.

Earlier this year, Tesla launched its Wall Connector Gen 3, a new home charging station with Wi-Fi connection and an updated design.

Now Electrek has learned that Tesla has been reaching out to Destination Charging station operators and owners to upgrade them to the new charger.

Several owners reached out to Electrek and shared the following email they received from Tesla:

“Thank you for being part of Tesla’s Destination Charging network. In order to continue delivering the best possible Charging experience for your guests we have released the newest version of the Tesla Wall connector. We think your site is a great candidate for an upgrade.”

In the email, Tesla shares several “coming soon” features enabled by the new Wall Connector:

Reporting: See how often and how much charging happens at your property.

Remote diagnostics: Firmware updates and fixes, service alerts for repairs as needed.

Reimbursement: Opt-in to charge users a fair price for the electricity they use when charging.

The biggest change is the ability to charge a price for using the charging stations, which have previously been free.

Tesla’s new Wall Connector has a Wifi connection and the automaker is able track the electricity delivered.

It is apparently working on a payment system for Destination Chargers.

The new Wall Connector has been in and out of stock on Tesla’s website, but the automaker offers Destination Charging station operators to be put on a waiting list to be able to reserve their chargers.

Electrek’s Take

Many Destination Charger owners didn’t mind paying for the electricity since having the station encouraged Tesla owners to stop at their businesses.

However, allowing them to charge will likely encourage more business owners to join the network and accelerate the deployment of stations.

I also think that most Tesla owners will also not mind paying a fair price – especially for an overnight charge at hotels, which is the most common use of Destination Chargers.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.