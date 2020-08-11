Lucid Air electric car is going to have insane EPA range of over 500 miles

Lucid Motors’ first electric car, the Lucid air, is going to have an EPA-rated range of over 500 miles on a single charge, according to an independent test.

Earlier this year, we interviewed Peter Rawlinson, CEO Of Lucid Motors, and he revealed a few new details about the production version of the Lucid Air to be unveiled in September.

He said that the Lucid Air is going to set a new standard of efficiency and have a range of over 400 miles on a single charge.

The CEO wasn’t kidding.

Lucid has now released the results of an independent test of the electric car based on the EPA test cycle and it shows a range of 517 miles.

They wrote in a press release:

“This new benchmark range was secured with FEV North America, Inc. in Auburn Hills, Michigan, applying the EPA’s Multicycle Test Procedure (SAE J1634 Oct 2012 Standard) with the standard adjustment factor. The results confirm that the Lucid Air is the longest range electric vehicle to date.”

Here are the test results:

Rawlinson commented on the results released today:

“I’m delighted that the Lucid Air has been independently verified by FEV to achieve an estimated EPA range of 517 miles, and that this landmark in the history of EV development has been achieved entirely through Lucid’s in-house technology. I believe that our 900-volt architecture, our race proven battery packs, miniaturized motors and power electronics, integrated transmission systems, aerodynamics, chassis and thermal systems, software, and overall system efficiency has now reached a stage where it collectively sets a new standard and delivers a host of ‘world’s firsts.’”

In our interview earlier this year, Rawlinson said that Lucid was focusing on efficiency by miniaturizing the powertrain, which is going to work on a 900V system – the highest EV voltage to date.

Now the CEO even says that the new range of over 500 miles was achieved with a smaller battery pack:

“Range and efficiency are widely recognized as the most relevant proof points by which EV technical prowess is measured. A few years ago we revealed our alpha prototypes of the Lucid Air and promised over 400 miles range; a reflection of our technology at that time. In the intervening period we have achieved a series of technological breakthroughs, culminating in an unsurpassed degree of energy efficiency. I am therefore pleased that we have consequently achieved an estimated EPA 517 miles of range today whilst also significantly reducing our battery pack’s capacity, thereby reducing vehicle weight and cost, and improving interior space. Such exceptional efficiency, achieved through in-house technology, is undeniably a measure of a true EV tech company,”

He didn’t confirm the energy capacity of the pack, but Lucid was previously talking about 130 kWh.

The production version of the Lucid Air is going to be unveiled on September 9.

At that point, the company is also going to announce all the final specs and pricing information.

