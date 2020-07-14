Quick Charge Podcast: July 14, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla sees spike in COVID-19 ‘exposure,’ data leak shows over 130 cases and more ‘affected’
- Tesla Autopilot and Full Self-Driving claims are judged ‘misleading’ by German court
- Tesla (TSLA) surges on new Chinese factory rumor
- Tesla Sentry Mode helps Porsche owner find his stolen car within a day
- BMW unveils electric iX3 SUV, with big claims about more power, range, and space
- European press heaps praise on Polestar 2, rekindling ‘Tesla Killer’ label
- EGEB: World’s first net zero McDonald’s opens — at Walt Disney World
- Work launches on world’s longest subsea power cable
- Xiaomi’s new $500 Ninebot C30 electric moped may be the cheapest yet
- Ariel Rider D-Class review: A 33 MPH scrambler electric bike with two motors!
