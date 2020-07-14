Xiaomi’s new $500 Ninebot C30 electric moped may be the cheapest yet

Xiaomi-backed Ninebot has a new electric moped joining its C-family of e-mopeds launched last year. The latest new model is the Ninebot C30, and it’s ushering in a new era of ultra-budget electric mopeds.

Electric two-wheelers of all forms, including e-bikes, e-scooters, and e-mopeds have seen a surge in popularity since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cheaper than cars and safer than crowded public transportation, they’ve turned into the ultimate form of affordable and socially distant urban transportation.

Ninebot is a major player in the industry, and its largest market is, of course, its own domestic market in China. Now the company’s latest product is designed to expand that market with a new level of ultra-affordability.

The new Ninebot C30 electric moped is priced at just 3,599 yuan ($514), but was initially launched with an introductory price of 2,999 yuan ($428).

The Ninebot C30 is a true electric moped in that it features functional pedals.

Like most electric mopeds designed for the Chinese market, the pedals are rarely used, and rather just there to keep the Ninebot C30 legal under the latest Chinese national electric bicycle laws without needing a driver’s license.

Those same laws also limit the C30’s performance to a top speed of just 25 km/h (15.5 mph). Yet with many of China’s cities having large bicycle lane infrastructure, such speeds are often still sufficient and safe for city commuting.

The battery is apparently large enough for around 35 km (22 miles) of range on a charge. It is removable for charging indoors and weighs 5.8 kg (12.7 lb).

The Ninebot C30’s 400W motor features 40 Nm of torque. It’s not a large motor, but it keeps the weight of the moped down to just 55 kg (121 lb).

The front wheel looks to feature a hydraulic disc brake, while the rear wheel houses a drum brake.

Ninebot appears to be targeting a young demographic with the C30, a move reinforced by its blatant rip-off of NIU’s design cues.

While the Ninebot C30 was only launched a few days ago for the Chinese market, many new Chinese e-mobility products have found their way quickly to the US and Europe.

A recent Himo electric bicycle that was launched in China received its international debut just a few months later.

Other Chinese electric bike companies have followed suit lately, hosting their own international debuts for popular new e-bike models.

Many (including Segway-Ninebot) have turned to Indiegogo as a way to launch their products to US and European customers.

So while small, inexpensive electric mopeds like these haven’t arrived yet in the US, that doesn’t mean they won’t be on their way soon.

