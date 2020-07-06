Quick Charge Podcast: July 6, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla (TSLA) stock rallies to new all-time high as Wall Street adjusts
- Elon Musk dunks on Tesla short and thanks owners/investors as TSLA rises to new highs
- Tesla launches short shorts for real and the internet goes crazy
- Tesla deploys new Megapack project underpinned by ‘cutting-edge Autobidder AI’
- Elon Musk hints at new Tesla factory in Asia — but not in China
- Tesla updates ridiculous warranty on problematic media unit and touchscreen
- Tesla launches Cybertruck reservations in China — is it a big market for trucks?
- Tesla secures more batteries from LG Chem, says report
- Tesla filed joint patent with CureVac on possibly revolutionary ‘bioreactor for RNA’
- Tesla denies claims of firing employees over COVID-19 related absences
- VW starts converting another factory for electric car production
- Audi to showcase next-gen EV technology with possible A9 e-tron, due in 2024
- Mercedes-Benz acquires stake in Chinese battery cell manufacturer Farasis Energy
- EGEB: The City of Sydney is now on 100% renewable energy
- Climate Crisis Weekly: Plastic Free July — here’s how to do it
- Harley-Davidson LiveWire rider completes Mexico to Canada electric border run
- Fiido D11 $799 electric bicycle test (yes, this cheap Indiegogo e-bike rocks!)
