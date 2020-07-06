Tesla deploys new Megapack project underpinned by ‘cutting-edge Autobidder AI’

A group of companies in the UK announced that they commissioned a new Tesla Megapack project that is going to use Tesla’s new Autobidder platform.

Fotowatio Renewable Ventures and British renewable energy developer Harmony Energy announced that today they are commissioning their new battery energy storage plant in Dorset, on the UK’s south coast.

The 15MWh project uses Tesla Megapacks that will offset peak demand on the UK National grid:

The project uses six Tesla Megapack, Lithium-ion batteries that enable utility-scale energy storage. The Megapack batteries have a capacity of 15MWh and are connected to the Southern Electric Power distribution network, providing the capability to store energy from renewable sources and afford peak-time flexibility to the UK National Grid as part of the UK’s continuing shift away from fossil fuels.

They shared a few pictures of the project:

Peter Kavanagh, chief executive officer of Harmony Energy, commented on the announcement:

Utility-scale battery energy storage is critical to the future of the UK’s energy supply, often seen as the missing link in the UK’s renewable energy strategy, both in terms of controlling grid frequency and providing backup during periods of peak demand and supply. We’re delighted to have worked closely with FRV and Tesla to complete this project, which is the first in our pipeline of battery energy storage plant to be built in the UK.

Interestingly, the group also noted that their battery system is going to operate using Tesla’s new Autobidder system.

They wrote in a press release:

The utility-scale energy storage facility operates using Tesla’s cutting-edge ‘Autobidder’ AI software.

Earlier this year, we reported on Tesla’s Autobidder product, a step toward becoming an electric utility.

The company described the product:

Autobidder provides independent power producers, utilities, and capital partners the ability to autonomously monetize battery assets. Autobidder is a real-time trading and control platform that provides value-based asset management and portfolio optimization, enabling owners and operators to configure operational strategies that maximize revenue according to their business objectives and risk preferences.

In short, the platform is used to better and more directly monetize energy storage assets, like Tesla’s Powerpacks, Powerwalls, and new Megapacks.

Tesla is currently using Autobidder in Australia and in the US, but we reported last week on Tesla launching the product in Europe.

Furthermore, Tesla has officially been approved as an electricity generator, like an electric utility, by local authorities in the UK since last month.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.