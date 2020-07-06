Elon Musk hints at new Tesla factory in Asia — but not in China

Tesla is adding factories faster than it is adding new vehicles these days, and now Elon Musk hints at a possible new factory in in Asia, but not in China.

At the moment, Tesla is working toward building a new factory near Berlin and a new factory in Austin.

On top of these massive projects, Tesla is also expanding its Gigafactory Shanghai and adding more production capacity in Gigafactory Nevada and Fremont factory.

The new production capacity is expected to support Tesla’s ambitious plan to soon be able to deliver 1 million electric vehicles per year.

But the automaker doesn’t plan to stop there and it is expected to build several more factories as part of its mission to accelerate the advent of electric transport and renewable energy.

Last weekend, Musk hinted at where the next factory could end up.

When asked if Tesla plans to “expand mega factories in Asia outside China” on Twitter, the CEO answered:

Yeah, but first we need to finish Giga Berlin and a second US Giga to serve the eastern half of North America.

While Musk confirmed that it’s in Tesla’s plans, he didn’t offer any specifics beyond “Asia,” but people were quick to send suggestions like Japan and Korea, who both have strong existing automotive industries.

The CEO also didn’t offer a timeline beyond the completion of the current two factories under development, but that might happen quickly based on Tesla’s own timelines for the two factories, which are supposed to start production by the end of next year.

Electrek’s Take

If Tesla was to build a factory in Asia but not in China, where do you think it should be?

Japan and Korea would definitely be the front runners, in my opinion.

The markets already have strong talent in the automotive business, and Tesla has ties to important battery manufacturers and suppliers based in both countries.

However, I also think that some Southeast Asian markets could offer some good locations for Tesla.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

