Quick Charge Podcast: July 2, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla becomes manufacturing partner for biotech firm CureVac working on COVID-19 vaccine
- Tesla announces Q2 deliveries: 90,650 electric cars — beating expectations
- Elon Musk is amazed how well Tesla executed in Q2 — possible profit?
- Elon Musk talks Tesla Autopilot rewrite, says ‘a lot of new functionality in 2-4 months’
- Tesla is facing NHTSA probe over possible design flaw in older Model S cars
- Watch a Tesla Model 3 being charged by a Honda E electric car
- Dodge debuts 710-horsepower V8 SUV but says Hellcat engines are doomed
- EGEB: E-bus trailblazer Chile orders 150 more for its capital, Santiago
- Nevada launches annual incentives to boost EV adoption
- Could a Chinese electric scooter company soon create US manufacturing jobs? NIU might
- The dry ice-cooled electric motorcycle heading for the land speed world record
