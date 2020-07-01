Watch a Tesla Model 3 being charged by a Honda E electric car

The Honda E electric car is equipped with a powerful inverter, and a Tesla Model 3 owner decided to demonstrate that by charging his electric car with the Honda E.

Last year, Honda launched the production version of the Honda E — its first next-gen electric car.

It is a fun, quick, city electric car, but it is, unfortunately, a compliance car to a degree since Honda is only launching it in Europe.

The electric car is equipped with a 35.5 kWh Lithium-ion battery. Honda says the car will be capable of charging to 80% in 30 minutes, and it’ll have a 200 km (125 miles) range.

It has a retro-looking design and an interesting interior with a long screen extending all around the dashboard with each ends serving as side mirrors.

Another interesting feature is a 1.5 kW house outlet under the dash:

That’s not your average 12-volt plug inside a car. It requires a significant inverter to pull power from the Honda E’s battery pack.

Youtuber Bjorn Nyland got his hands on a Honda E and decided to test the outlet by using it to charge his Tesla Model 3:

Bjorn used a charging cable capped at 6 amps, which brings the total power output pulled from the Honda E to about 1.4 kW. He didn’t want to pull the full 1.5 kW to avoid blowing the fuse.

The Honda E started with a 94% charge while the Model 3 had a 20.6% charge or 17.6 kWh left in its battery pack.

After 2 hours of charging, the Honda electric car ended up down 10% with 84% energy capacity, meaning the vehicle lost about 2.9 kWh of energy capacity.

The Model 3 went up to 23.8% state of charge or 19.8 kWh, meaning that it added 2.2 kWh, and there was a significant efficiency loss in charging the vehicle.

Electrek’s Take

Obviously, it’s not an efficient or practical way to charge an electric car, but it was a fun experiment.

It could be done in worse case scenarios to help an electric car stuck without a charge and help it get to a faster charging station nearby.

But the outlet is still useful for other things, like charging your laptop or other devices.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

