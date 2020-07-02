Nevada launched new incentives yesterday from Nevada Energy’s (NVE) annual Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Demonstration (EVID) program that will help accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and EV charging stations across the state.

EV and charger support

EVID is a vital program for Nevada, where transport is one of the top pollutants. For example, Las Vegas’s air quality standards aren’t good, and transport emissions plays a large part in that.

EVID is funded by NVE customers, via a fraction of a percent ratepayers are charged per kilowatt hour, and is administered by NVE. The program has $15 million.

EVID will help make residential EV charging more accessible, especially for low-income residents and those who live in apartments and condos, because of new incentives offered by NVE.

For example, developers of the new lower-income multi-family dwellings and governmental programs will receive the lesser of $10,000 incentive per level 2 charging port or 100% of the total project for two to four ports, with a maximum incentive per project of $40,000. Those two categories have a total 2020 budget of $150,000.

Who else gets funding

NVE also allocated funds for the Nevada Electric Highway on US 95 between Las Vegas and Reno. A maximum of $500,000 per charging construction site will be provided for up to four remaining Nevada Electric Highway construction sites.

Additionally, the program also will boost an effort to electrify school buses. During a July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, grant application period, NVE will offer $3 million for each school district to apply and receive up to 75% of total project costs to purchase two electric school buses and associated charging.

EV infrastructure company ChargePoint‘s director of public policy Alexandra Leumer said:

NVE’s infrastructure demonstration program will enable additional EV charging deployment across the state. The program expands charging options for workplaces, fleet operators, and those living in apartment buildings and condominiums, and creates a grant program to help school districts electrify their buses. ChargePoint strongly supports this program and believes it will help accelerate transportation electrification for all Nevada residents.

