Honda unveils production version of Honda E electric car, price starts at ~$33,000

Honda has unveiled the production version of its upcoming Honda E electric car and announced the starting price of ~$33,000.

Over the last year, Honda has been unveiling a bunch of different prototypes of its upcoming small city electric car for the European market.

At the Frankfurt Auto Show today, the Japanese automaker says that the Honda E is making its “first appearance in final mass production form.”

Katsushi Inoue, Chief Operating Officer and President, Honda Motor Europe, said:

“Today, we take the next step towards our Electric Vision with the world premiere of the Honda e…A unique electric vehicle that only Honda could develop – a vehicle with outstanding dynamic performance and new levels of connectivity.”

The vehicle looks extremely similar to previously unveiled prototypes:

With the unveiling in Germany, Honda also announced the first official price in the market:

“Prices for Honda e will start from €29,470 in Germany (including local government subsidy) for the 100kW version, rising to €32,470 for the “Advance” grade that includes further specification and a motor output increased to 113kW.”

Honda previously revealed its 35.5 kWh Lithium-ion battery, along with Honda e’s 50:50 weight distribution. Honda says the car will be capable of charging to 80% in 30 minutes, and it’ll have a 200 km (125 mile) range.

The automaker claims to already have “over 40,000 expressions of interest” for the electric car.

Honda had previously said that the car would arrive in 2019, but like VW wth the ID.3, the automaker now says that Honda E deliveries are going to happen in summer 2020.

At the Frankfurt show, Honda also announced some products on the energy side of electrification.

First off, they have new home charging stations: the Honda Power Charger with a maximum output of 7.4kW (single-phase power supply) or 22kW (three-phase power supply).

Secondly, they also unveiled a new ‘Honda Power Manager’, which is basically a bidirectional charging device to enable the vehicle-to-grid capability.

“Honda Power Manager Prototype previews a bidirectional system that connects electric vehicles to a smart power grid. This “vehicle-to-grid” technology enables the collection and distribution of electricity between EVs and the grid to intelligently balance demand and supply of energy and make better use of renewable sources.”

Here’s the ‘Honda Power Manager’ device:

Honda is planning to test the system for commercialization in a trial next year as it starts deliveries of the Honda e.

