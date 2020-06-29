Porsche Taycan RWD makes China debut w/489km of NEDC range, uncertain if coming to US market

Porsche today in China announced the Taycan RWD base model and was surprisingly tight-lipped about whether the car would ever make it to the US or even Europe. The car is Porsche’s longest-range electric vehicle with 489 km of NEDC range, which is equivalent to just over 303 miles, but NEDC is notoriously lenient on miles compared to EPA, so we’d expect closer to 250 miles here… if it actually comes to the US market(!!)

Porsche’s Taycan RWD is not a slouch on the road, but its 5.4 0-100km also isn’t going to light up the drag strip, either. Top speed is limited to 230km/h (143mph) on 350kW (470hp) of power. Porsche also offers two batteries, 79.2 kWh standard, with a 93.4 kWh two-deck Performance Battery Plus available as an option. Remember, Porsche doesn’t allow full access to the battery to keep it from degradation.

Price? Not yet available, but with the 4s starting at $104,000, it will likely be significantly less.

Porsche Taycan RWD full specs:

Rear-wheel drive with a permanent-magnet synchronous motor (PMSM)

Two-speed transmission

Steel-spring suspension (adaptive air suspension optional)

19-inch Taycan Aero wheels (20-inch and 21-inch wheels optional)

Head-up display optional

Up to 350 kW (476 PS)

0-100 km/h: 5.4 s

Top speed: 230 km/h

Battery gross capacity: up to 93.4 kWh

Charging power: up to 270 kW (RoW)

22 kW AC charger available

Range in China: up to 489 km (NEDC)

The RWD Taycan can be distinguished from its more pricey model siblings by its aerodynamically optimized 19-inch Taycan Aero wheels and the anodized brake calipers in black. The color heads-up display we loved in our Porsche Taycan review is available as an option. The gallery below is the fruit-centric Frozenberry exterior color with Bramble slate-gray interior. We expect more exotic colors in 2021.

Porsche Taycan RWD details:

The new Taycan variant is powered by a permanent-magnet synchronous motor on the rear axle. Up to 300 kW (408 PS) of overboost power with Launch Control is available from the Performance Battery and up to 350 kW (476 PS) from the Performance Battery Plus. Nominal power is 240 kW (326 PS) and 280 kW (380 PS) respectively. The Taycan accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 5.4 seconds with Launch Control. The top speed of both models is 230 km/h. Its range according to NEDC is up to 414 kilometres with the Performance Battery and up to 489 km with the Performance Battery Plus, which is the highest range of any Taycan model. Taycan drivers can conveniently charge their vehicles at home with 11 kW of alternating current (AC). An optional 22 kW charger will also be available. The integrated Porsche 4D Chassis Control analyses and synchronises all chassis systems in real time. Both the standard steel-spring suspension and the optional adaptive air suspension, which features three-chamber technology, are equipped with the PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management) electronic damper control system. The Taycan’s energy recuperation system is unique. Thanks to its high regenerative braking, which boasts a capacity of up to 265 kW, the majority of braking operations in everyday use are performed by the electric motor alone, without the brakes needing to do anything.

Electrek’s Take

This is about what we expected from Porsche’s base model Taycan all the way up until the “might not be available in the US or Europe” part. What a bummer if true. And why? The 4s hit dealerships in May. The response in the US has been good, as far as we’ve heard.

Porsche’s PR department would only say, “This variant is still in consideration for the USA,” so it might just be a marketing tactic to get people in the US super-pumped up. The pandemic also caused Porsche to slow down its US rollout.

As for the price of entry, that was also not given, but with the 4S priced at $104,000, a healthy guess would be in the $70-85,000 range before options. That would compare with the Model S entry-level, and for those who prefer Porsche’s admittedly gorgeous aesthetic to Tesla’s it would be compelling. It also would be a pretty nice entry point to the Taycan’s US family, again if only it was made available here.

