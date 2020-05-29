A $200,000 Porsche Taycan Turbo is up for grabs in sweepstakes for cancer fund

A Porsche Taycan Turbo electric car is being offered in a sweepstakes for a fund benefiting cancer patients and survivors.

You can buy chances to win a Porsche Taycan Turbo starting with 100 entries for $14 and it can go up to 2,000 entries for $140 as part of the sweepstake.

It benefits the Dempsey Center:

“The Dempsey Center is committed to making life better for people managing the impact of cancer, including cancer patients, survivors, caregivers and family members of all ages. Their services include oncology massage therapy, acupuncture, counseling and support groups, movement and fitness classes, and nutrition education. Your donation will help ensure all services are provided at no cost.”

The foundation was founded by actor Patrick Dempsey who is also a Porsche ambassador.

If you win, you can choose to pick up the car in Los Angeles (flight and hotel included) to be handed the keys to the Taycan by Patrick Dempsey himself.

As a bonus, you will find $20,000 in cash in the trunk.

The sweepstake is being run by Omaze.

They list the configuration of the Porsche Taycan Turbo that is up for grabs:

Maximum Seating: 5 seats

Transmission: Automatic

Engine: 2 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors

Drivetrain: AWD

Exterior/Interior Color: Volcano Grey Metallic/Basalt Black & Atacama Beige

Charge Range: 201 miles

Top Speed: 161 mph

Maximum Horsepower: 616 HP (670 HP using Overboost Power with Launch Control)

Maximum Torque: 626 lb-ft

Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 3 seconds

MSRP (Car + Cash): $200,000

Here are a few pictures of the Taycan Turbo:

Electrek test drove the Taycan earlier this year and we were fairly impressed by Porsche’s first all-electric vehicle.

Our main issue with the electric car is that it is quite expensive, which makes this sweepstake exciting since you could potentially get one for just $14.

You can participate in the sweepstake through this link and help The Dempsey Cente in the process.

Omaze is running several sweepstakes for electric vehicles currently – including a rare new Tesla Model Y benefiting the foundation of Elon Musk’s brother.

