Quick Charge Podcast: June 10, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla hacker unlocks Performance upgrade and acceleration boost at a discount
- Tesla (TSLA) becomes world’s most valuable automaker, hits $1,000 per share
- Tesla Semi: Elon Musk says time to bring electric trucks to volume production
- Tesla loses one of its top executives
- Four Tesla workers at main factory Model S/X line test positive for COVID-19
- Tesla launches new car-sharing feature to simplify access
- BMW iX3 electric SUV pre-production is launching: first official pictures
- EGEB: Global natural gas demand set for largest fall on record
- Deepwater oil spill money pays for an inductive wireless charging bus station
- Electric motorcycle showdown: Harley-Davidson LiveWire vs. Zero SR/F
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.