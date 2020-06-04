Electric supercar company-owned Greyp brings high-tech electric bikes to US

Greyp’s electric mountain bikes are on the cutting edge of connected e-bikes, and now the Croatian company has just opened operations in the United States.

Greyp’s e-bikes were born out of a side project of Mate Rimac, the founder of Rimac Automobili. The bikes quickly evolved into award-winning designs that embraced Rimac’s reputation for innovation. While Greyp’s electric bicycles aren’t quite as fast or high-powered as Rimac Automobili’s electric supercars, they are nearly as tech-infused.

The company’s flagship G6 line is a full suspension electric mountain bike. I had the pleasure of attending its release last year in Zagreb, Croatia, and let’s just say that the bike was absolutely worth the long flight.

The bike features a pedal assisted range of up to 100 km from its 700 Wh battery. The swappable battery makes up a central design element in the Greyp G6 frame.

The Greyp G6 line has built-in 4G connectivity with a T-Mobile eSIM card that allows it to receive over-the-air updates as well as integrate with mobile apps on both iOS and Android platforms. In addition to standard vehicle diagnostics and telemetrics found in many connected e-bikes, the G6 line has a pair of built-in high definition wide angle cameras on the front and rear of the bike to provide hands-free imaging during riding.

The cameras can be used for livestreaming (with the touch of a button on the handlebars for remote camera operation) or for saving exciting moments from a ride. Multiple riders can also view the camera feed from other bikes in their group in real time, or even from around the world, on phone screens mounted on the handlebars. A demonstration we saw on the release night showed two riders engaging in a live race through the city, which we could watch on jumbo screens in the event hall. The race ended with the first riding bursting through the door and riding up onto the stage – quite an impressive performance after watching the first person view live and following the rider’s journey to the presentation.

The day after the unveiling last year, I had the chance to do an extensive ride across a rocky and mountainous Croatian island. Check out the ride video below to see how the bike performed. (Spoiler alert, it was epic!)

The bikes also include other sensors including built-in GPS for navigation, accelerometer and barometer. The GPS can even provide a real-time range estimation based on the battery remaining and the course the rider is planning to take. A wrist-strap heart rate monitor is also included as an accessory that modifies the motor output in real time to maintain the rider’s desired heart rate.

In addition to the tech, the actual G6 bikes are also quite nice too. They feature carbon fiber frames, RockShox Monarch rear shocks and Yari RC Debonair forks, a mid-drive MPF 6.0C motor, suspended seat post, SRAM EX1 transmission, Formula Cura 2-piston hydraulic disc brakes and custom designed Greyp pedals and handlebars.

They don’t come cheap though, with three different models of Greyp G6.1, 6.2 and 6.3 priced at $7,999, $8,499 and $8,999 in the US.

Greyp also has a hardtail version known as the Greyp G5 that was unveiled at Eurobike last year. It isn’t available yet in the US, but will soon be. When it joins the G6 stateside, it will be priced at between $5,499 and $6,499.

Greyp mentions that “other models” will be available for special order. That presumably refers to the company’s insanely powerful Greyp G12 e-bike, a 12 kW full suspension beast that is almost more motorcycle than bicycle.

Having ridden a Greyp G6, I can attest to how incredible the bike is.

The early version I rode had a few tech hiccups with the app occasionally quitting out, but the bike had just been unveiled to the press and the company was still tweaking the software.

Tech aside, the Greyp G6 line is a premium electric mountain bike. It’s outfitted with top shelf components, has a comfortable ride geometry that is appropriately aggressive while still providing a pleasurable ride, and the bike can hold its own against some of the best electric mountain bikes out there.

Then when you add in all the high tech features that Greyp built into the G6, the bike really stands on its own.

If anything, there’s almost too much tech. I’m sure many riders won’t even be able to take advantage of all of the features available. But for riders who aren’t price sensitive and are looking for a premium electric mountain bike that is unlike anything else, this is it.

