Get inside Rimac’s crazy electric hypercar for a hot lap

You can get inside Rimac’s C_Two electric hypercar prototype on the race track with this fun new video.

Rimac is best known for its all-electric hypercars, especially the Concept_One, arguably the first all-electric hypercar, and more recently the new Concept_Two (C_Two).

In recent years, the company is also emerging as a supplier for electric vehicle components. They’ve already got a thriving business supplying some OEMs, like Koenigsegg and Aston Martin.

Last summer, Porsche announced that it was investing in Rimac for a minority stake.

The small automaker is prime for big things now that it is backed by Porsche’s deep pockets — almost guaranteeing that its C_Two will make it to production.

They are still testing it, but they have been teasing the performance of the electric hypercar.

Misha Charoudin, a Rimac employee who is also a race car driver with a popular Youtube channel, got a chance to get into the electric car for the first time.

He produced a very fun first-person view video of the experience inside the Rimac C_Two electric hypercar:

While he is hardly an unbias test driver, Charoudin couldn’t contain his obviously genuine excitement for the car.

Rimac also released a video about its test and development driver Miroslav “Mrgud” Zrnčević:

Rimac C_Two Electric Hypercar

According to the specs released by Rimac last year, the “Concept_Two” will accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 1.85 seconds.

The acceleration is achieved thanks to the car’s four independent electric motors that can put out 1,914hp and 2,300Nm of torque.

Interestingly, the rear motors are equipped with a two-speed gearbox while the front motors are equipped with the more traditional single-speed gearbox for electric vehicles.

Those 4 motors are powered by 120kWh of energy capacity held in two new battery packs capable of DC fast-charging with CCS Combo.

Rimac decided to go with Lithium/Manganese/Nickel chemistry in cylindrical 21,700 cells, like the ones in Tesla’s Model 3. They are using 6,960 cells.

Aside from the 0-60 mph acceleration, the company also claims 0-100mph in 4.3 seconds and a quarter-mile in just 9.1 seconds, as well as a top speed of 258 mph (415 kmh).

The company claims a 650 km (403 miles) NEDC range to Tesla’s “range of over 620 miles” (1,000 km).

A company executive said last that the C_Two will cost more than the $1 million and they plan to limit the production to 100 units.

