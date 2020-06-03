Quick Charge Podcast: June 3, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla announces massive Supercharger expansion in China to support growth
- Rumor: Tesla and UK government are working on a factory
- Tesla going into software subscription service could become big business
- Mercedes-Benz reveals first production EQS electric car picture – albeit camouflaged
- Alfa Romeo promises small electric SUV by 2022
- New study: Every electric car brings $10,000 in life-saving benefits
- EGEB: The UK has its very first coal-free month ever in May
- Virginia presses ahead today with its virtual Green New Deal Coalition Summit
- Batch unveils two new mid-drive electric bikes with semi-hidden batteries
