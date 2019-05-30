Ferrari unveils its first plug-in production car, still not ready for all-electric

Ferrari has unveiled its first production car with a plug, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale PHEV. Albeit not all-electric, it’s Ferrari’ most electric car to date and the company still has ambitions to go all-electric.

The Italian supercar maker has launched a hybrid before, the LaFerrari, but it’s the first time that it is launching a vehicle that can be charged independently with a plug and it has all-electric range – albeit not a lot: 25 km (16 miles).

It is equipped with 3 small electric motors that can generate a total output of 162 kW.

Those motors are powered by a small 7.9 kWh battery pack – hence the short range.

Nonetheless, the supercar can be powered entirely from electricity to up to 135 km/h (84 mph) and acceleration of <0.4g.

Above that, a 780 hp V8 turbo engine takes over.

Ferrari released a bunch of pictures of the new SF90 Stradale plug-in hybrid supercar:

They claim a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration in just 2.5 seconds.

The automaker explained the ‘SF90 Stradale’ name:

“The car’s name encapsulates the true significance of all that has been achieved in terms of performance. The reference to the 90th anniversary of the foundation of Scuderia Ferrari underscores the strong link that has always existed between Ferrari’s track and road cars. A brilliant encapsulation of the most advanced technologies developed in Maranello, the SF90 Stradale is also the perfect demonstration of how Ferrari immediately transitions the knowledge and skills it acquires in competition to its production cars.”

The exact pricing and availability of the new supercar have not yet been released.

Electrek’s Take

While it’s also not available yet, with the next-gen Tesla Roadster coming, it’s hard to get excited about those PHEV supercars.

It feels like you need to go all-electric to try to compete with the new Roadster and it sounds that they still plan to do that.

Before he died, Sergio Marchionne, CEO of Fiat/Chrysler at the time, said that Ferrari was working on an all-electric car and it could compete with the Roadster:

“If there is an electric supercar to be built, then Ferrari will be the first. People are amazed at what Tesla did with a supercar: I’m not trying to minimize what Elon did but I think it’s doable by all of us.”

If this new PHEV entry is any indication, it sounds unlikely, but I’m still excited by the idea of an all-electric Ferrari.

