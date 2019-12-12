Ferrari, if it is still around, will go electric after 2025, says current CEO

Ferrari has been reticent about going all-electric, but the brand’s CEO now says that they will eventually do it after 2025 – if they are still around…

In the past, Ferrari executives have made comments about how they don’t think battery-electric powertrains make sense for what they are aiming to do with their supercars.

Ferrari Chief Executive Officer Louis Camilleri reiterated this stance in comments to reporters at Ferrari’s Maranello factory this week (via Reuters):

“The battery technology is not where it should be yet.”

Camilleri indicated that an all-electric Ferrari wouldn’t come to market until after 2025:

“There are still significant issues in terms of autonomy, in terms of speed of recharging. So eventually we will come out with one. But it’s post-2025. Not in the short term.”

That’s one of the slowest electrification timelines from any legacy automakers as most of them aim for 25 to 50% of their sales to be all-electric by 2025.

Earlier this year, Ferrari unveiled its first plug-in production car: the Ferrari SF90 Stradale PHEV.

Electrek’s Take

Before you get to your pitchfork, I am mostly joking about Ferrari not being around after 2025. I am aware that they are very good at what they do, their brand power alone can carry them through hard times, and they are doing very well financially right now.

However, I can guarantee you that some hard times are coming if Ferrari doesn’t start to invest massively in all-electric supercar programs before 2025.

There are many great all-electric supercars, or hypercars, coming to the market in the next few years that will change people’s perception.

The next-gen Tesla Roadster comes to mind, but there will also be several other all-electric supercars available by 2022.

The last wave of top supercars all had some sort of electric powertrains in them and it’s ridiculous to think that the next wave is not going to be all-electric.

Once those vehicles hit the market, people are going to change their perspective on what constitutes a top-of-the-line supercar or hypercar and that will affect Ferrari’s brand negatively.

They might survive on diehard petrolheads for a while, but they will have to go electric sooner or later.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.