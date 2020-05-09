Quick Charge Podcast: May 9, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Elon Musk: Tesla will move from California to Texas/Nevada due to local coronavirus response
- Tesla’s Fremont factory restart gets shut down by county officials
- Tesla is trying to reopen Fremont factory today based on vague authorization
- Over half Tesla employees surveyed say CEO Elon Musk’s tweets harming company
- Tesla’s head of Europe exits, reportedly after ‘disputes’ with Elon Musk
- Tesla trade-in values are holding up better than gas cars during pandemic
- Teardown guru Sandy Munro sells Tesla reports mostly to Asian automakers
- Tesla partners with US’ biggest solar installer to deploy Powerwalls
- Tesla patents a new battery cell that Elon Musk hypes as ‘way more important than it sounds’
- Shanghai implements Internet-of-Vehicle plans with 100,000 new data-collecting EV chargers
- First Lexus EV comes with 1 million-km warranty for its air-cooled battery
- Emerging Trend: Tiny EVs for Europe and giant electric pickups for the US
- EGEB: Seattle will permanently close 20 miles of streets to most vehicles
- Dormant coal mine in northeast England to become geothermal heating system
- Climate Crisis Weekly: Trump has rolled back 98 environmental rules — NYT
- Italian electric motorcycle company Energica boasts increased sales in US
- New Gazelle Medeo T9 mid-drive e-bike mixes Dutch style and trail riding
