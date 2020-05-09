Elon Musk: Tesla will move from California to Texas/Nevada due to local coronavirus response

Elon Musk announced that Tesla will move its headquarters and more from California to Texas and Nevada due to the local response to the coronavirus, which he believes is excessive.

Over the last few weeks, Musk has been criticizing the shelter-in-place orders and restrictions related to the pandemic – going as far as calling them fascist.

Things are now starting to ramp up from just talk to actions.

As we reported earlier this week, Tesla attempted to reopen Fremont factory following comments from California’s Governor about starting to slowly reopen the state, but Alameda County, where the Fremont factory is located, shut down Tesla’s attempt to restart production.

In response, Musk announced on Twitter that Tesla is filing a lawsuit against the county:

“Tesla is filing a lawsuit against Alameda County immediately. The unelected & ignorant “Interim Health Officer” of Alameda is acting contrary to the Governor, the President, our Constitutional freedoms & just plain common sense!”

The CEO went even further and announced that Tesla will be moving its headquarters and “future programs” to Texas and Nevada:

“Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately.”

Musk even suggested that Tesla might not even keep Fremont factory, where it employs about 10,000 people, depending on “how it gets treated in the future”:

“If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependen on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last carmaker left in CA.”

The CEO added that Tesla has been able to keep operating its castings foundry and other facilities in San Joaquin County, which located next to Alameda, despite the shelter-in-place orders.

Furthermore, Musk encouraged Tesla shareholders to file a class-action lawsuit against the county.

Electrek’s Take

I understand that Elon is frustrated, but I think that’s an overreaction, which ironically is what he believes the county is doing.

“Moving HQ” can mean a lot of different things, some more extensive than others, but it’s going to be a big deal.

Though no bigger than moving Fremont factory or whatever he means by the possibility of not “retaining Fremont manufacturing activity”, which sounds just insane.

While I tend to start to agree with Elon about Tesla being able to reopen safely with similar measures as the ones implemented in Shanghai, I feel like he is not going about it the right way with those threats.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

