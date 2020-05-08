Tesla partners with US’ biggest solar installer to deploy Powerwalls

Tesla is partnering with Sunrun, the biggest residential solar installer in the US, to deploy Powerwalls with their solar systems.

It wasn’t that long ago that Tesla, through SolarCity, was the US’ biggest residential solar installer.

However, Tesla restructured SolarCity and slowed down installation greatly, focusing on cost and more profitable installations.

Lately, the company has been trying to ramp back up its solar installations with a new solar subscription service and its new solar roof tiles, but it is still way behind Sunrun, who became the US’ biggest installer in 2018.

For comparison, Sunrun deployed 97MW of solar installations during the last quarter, and Tesla deployed 35MW during the same period.

Like Tesla, Sunrun has been offering home battery packs under its Brightbox offerings with its solar systems.

When first venturing into storage solutions in 2016, the solar installer briefly offered Tesla Powerwalls before partnering with LG Chem to offer batteries to its customers.

Now Sunrun is going back to Tesla and announced that it partnered with the automaker to deploy Powerwalls with its solar systems:

The company wrote about the partnership on its website:

With Sunrun and Tesla Powerwall, a brighter future starts today. Regain control of your energy and get your free quote to receive a fully virtual consultation. You’ll be connected with one of our expert Solar Advisors who can help you create a custom solar storage solution to meet your energy needs.

Tesla’s Powerwall is both cheaper than LG Chem’s home battery pack and offers more energy storage capacity per unit (13.5kWh to 9.3kWh).

Last month, Tesla announced that it installed its 100,000th Powerwall home battery pack.

Powerwall deployments accelerated with large-scale projects, like a virtual power plant in Australia and with an electric utility in Vermont.

Earlier this year, we also reported on Tesla Powerwall becoming extremely hard to get as demand increases due to home battery pack incentives make the system extremely cheap in many markets.

In the US, home battery packs are eligible for a 26% tax rebate if combined with a solar system, which is something that Sunrun is planning to take advantage of with this new Powerwall deal with Tesla.

