Quick Charge Podcast: April 21, 2020

Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla Model 3 fleet is delivered to Thai police who turns them into patrol cars
- Tesla updates Model S Performance 0-60 mph acceleration to 2.3 seconds
- Drive Electric Earth Day goes virtual with an EV livestream tomorrow
- Lordstown Motors’ plan for $52,000 electric pickup truck slips to next year
- Exclusive: Byton furloughs hundreds of workers with unknown impact on production timeline
- Lucid shares winter testing video of upcoming Air sedan
- German carmakers and politicians call for ‘eco-scrappage’ plan to boost sales of green cars
- Xpeng’s Tesla clone sedan launches this month, with promise of Level 3 autonomy
- US oil futures crash below $0 for first time in history — how’d that happen?
- Hey EV drivers: Trump is getting ready to bail out big oil
- EGEB: Norway supreme court to hear landmark Arctic oil exploration case
- VanMoof unveils next generation e-bikes with better specs, lower prices
