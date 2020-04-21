Tesla updates Model S Performance 0-60 mph acceleration to 2.3 seconds

- Apr. 21st 2020 9:13 am ET

Tesla has updated its Model S Performance, its flagship electric sedan, to advertise a 0 to 60 mph acceleration in just 2.3 seconds.

Back when Tesla introduced the new P100D version of the Model S with the ‘Ludicrous Mode’ for an acceleration from 0 to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds in 2016, the Model S took the crown of the ‘Quickest Production Car in the World’.

The automaker kept improving the car and eventually released a ‘Ludicrous +’ which achieved a 0-60 mph acceleration in a record 2.28-second in some tests.

However, Tesla’s advertised 0 to 60 mph acceleration for the top performance version of the Model S never dip below 2.4 seconds until now.

Tesla updated its online configurator for the Model S last night to now display a 0-60 mph acceleration in just 2.3 seconds:

The automaker now notes about the Model S Performance on its website:

“Quicker acceleration: 0-60 mph in 2.3s”

Tesla didn’t explain the update nor disclose if it was due to updated hardware or software.

As we reported earlier this month, Tesla updated its Launch Mode, which enables Tesla performance vehicles to launch at full power, for its latest Model S and Model X Raven vehicles.

It is now equipped with a new Cheetah stance using the new adaptive air suspension and it is supposed to improve traction.

When first pushing the update two weeks ago, Tesla didn’t announce an official change in advertised performance from the update and a real-world test showed a 0 to 60 mph acceleration improvement from 2.47 to 2.41 seconds.

The news of the updated acceleration also comes after Tesla confirmed “many small hardware improvements throughout the car that have been introduced gradually over the past several months.”

These hardware improvements led Tesla to release a software update boosting the displayed range of Model S/X vehicles last month.

Earlier this year, Tesla updated its Model S and Model X offerings with ever-higher range numbers. The cars were listed with 390- and 351-mile ranges, up from the previous 373 and 328 miles.

