VanMoof’s electric bicycles have a well-deserved reputation for quality and aesthetics — so much so that the design and even the shipping boxes have been imitated by e-bike companies around the world. But to stay one step ahead of the imitators, VanMoof has now announced its next generation Vanmoof S3 and X3 e-bikes. And things have just gotten even better.

Vanmoof S3 and X3 e-bikes announced

We actually received an early peek at the bikes a week ago, thanks to a leak of part of the landing page for the new bikes.

Some of the initial details were unveiled, such as the price and a few upgraded specs.

Now that we have the official announcement from VanMoof from the company’s livestream event earlier today, we can confirm the accuracy of the leak and fill in the rest of the missing details.

The VanMoof S3 and X3 are nearly identical in terms of specs, with just the size of the bike changing. The S3 is suitable for larger riders, while the X3 is intended for shorter riders. The difference in geometry is assisted by a lower top tube in the X3 as well as smaller wheels (24 inches vs. 28 inches).

The previous generation of each bike was priced at $3,398, but the new VanMoof S3 and X3 will be available for $1,998. VanMoof attributes the price drop to its supply chain efficiency and growth in size over the past few years. Originally founded in 2009 as more of a boutique bike company, VanMoof now has brand stores around the world in cities including New York, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Tokyo, Taipei, London, and San Francisco. VanMoof has since sold over 100,000 bikes. The company even reported a nearly 50% jump in sales since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic around the world, with more people than ever self-isolating at home and looking for a way to remain active while still avoiding crowded places.

Now VanMoof is hoping to further capitalize on the boost in cycling with its next-generation e-bikes.

The motor on the new S3 and X3 e-bikes has been updated, with VanMoof claiming it is simultaneously more powerful, quieter, and smaller. The motor will sport up to 59 Nm of torque and 350W of power, detuned to 250W in Europe. The US version of the bike will be capable of speeds up to 32 km/h (20 mph).

A “Turbo Boost” button is available on the handlebars to give a momentary increase in power, which can be helpful for sudden hills or when a quick getaway is needed.

Another interesting addition to the S3 and X3 is a 4-speed automatic transmission that uses electronic shifting to select the proper gear for different speeds and inclines. Users can adjust the shift points from the factory defaults via smartphone app, if so desired.

The popular kick lock on the rear wheel of the previous generation of bikes returns, allowing riders to lock their wheel with a simple toe kick, immobilizing the bike.

The bike is powered by a 36V and 504Wh battery that VanMoof indicates can provide a range of between 60-150 km (37-93 miles). There’s no throttle on the bike, meaning that range is helped by the user’s pedaling to engage the pedal assist system.

Integrated into the bike is a GPS and Bluetooth module that allow for anti-theft tracking as well as over-the-air updates of the bike. The S3 and X3 can be paired with a user’s smartphone to make changes to the bike, including customizations such as horn and bell sounds. Lighting is also integrated directly into the frame.

The bike’s chain is fully enclosed, removing the nuisance of greasy ankles or torn jeans.

Shipping is slated to begin in mid-May, as production of the new models is already under way.

What do you think of the new VanMoof S3 and X3 e-bikes? Let us know in the comments below!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.