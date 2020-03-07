Quick Charge Podcast: March 7, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla Cybertruck: here is where most pre-orders are coming from
- Tesla gets green light to start producing new Model 3 Long Range in China
- First Tesla Model Y VINs hint at production volume
- Tesla releases Track Mode V2 — like a racing video game in your car
- I bought the cheapest Tesla Model X ever: $30,000 electric SUV
- Xpeng P7 has the highest official Chinese EV range
- Honda confirms second EV for Europe while US buyers get more hybrids
- Peugeot chief says only ‘green addicts’ buy EVs due to lack of charging stations
- Climate Crisis Weekly: This couple grew a forest in India, and tigers came
- EGEB: US cities are banning natural gas — and states are trying to stop them
- ONYX RCR First ride: Flying fast on this 60 mph electric moped
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.